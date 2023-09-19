10 Meaningful Quotes By Atal Bihari Vajpayee
19 Sep, 2023
Analiza Pathak
"Our aim may be as high as the endless sky, but we should have a resolve in our minds to walk ahead, hand-in-hand, for victory will be ours."
Victory and defeat are a part of life, which are to be viewed with equanimity."
"This power of democracy is a matter of pride for our country, something which we must always cherish, preserve and further strengthen."
"It is easy to win elections by raising slogan of “garibi hatao” but slogans do not remove poverty."
"We believe that ultimate victory will be ours, because we best represent the needs and aspirations of India today."
"Let me make one thing clear. I have never considered mere survival in power as any achievement, just as I have never seen coming to power as an achievement in itself."
"The BJP is not a party dependent on a single individual, nor is it tied to the apron strings of a family"
"We used to fight with Pakistan with bombs. Now we are fighting with them on the playing ground."
"The reality is that international institutions like the UN can only be as effective as its members allow it to be."
"Quiet diplomacy is far more effective than public posturing."
