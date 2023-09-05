10 Hindu Baby Girl Names Inspired By Culture
05 Sep, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Have a look at 10 modern yet meaningful names for baby girls, which are inspired by culture
Aaradhya - Meaning "worship," this name signifies devotion
Anika - A trendy name that means "grace" or "sweetness."
Aria - This name has gained popularity and means "melody" or "song."
Avani - Signifying "earth," this name is both timeless and modern.
Kiara - A modern name with various interpretations, including "dark-haired" and "light."
Diya - A popular name meaning "lamp" or "light."
Inara - A beautiful name that means "ray of light" or "shining."
Ishita - Meaning "desire" or "wealth," this name is elegant.
Kaira - A stylish name that means "unique" or "pure."
Myra - A trendy name that signifies "sweet" or "fragrant."
