Want to give a unique and modern name to your babies?

20 Aug, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Check 10 Modern Indian Sikh Baby Names.

Hir: Powerful; Power; Diamond; Darkness

Libleen: Absorbed in adoration of God

Prajna: Goddess Saraswati; Clever and sensible woman; Intelligence; Understanding; Discernment; Wisdom personified as Goddess Sarasvati; Insight

Daler: Brave; Valiant; Daring; Fearless; Bold

Jagvir: Warrior of the world; World winner

Jayansh: Victorious

Tejendra: The Lord The Sun

Raviraj: The Sun

Veer: Courageous; Warrior; Strong; Lightning; Thunder

Vallabh: Beloved; Dear; First; Cowherd; Lover

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Famous Indian Women Motivational Speakers

 Find Out More