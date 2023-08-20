Want to give a unique and modern name to your babies?
20 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Check 10 Modern Indian Sikh Baby Names.
Hir: Powerful; Power; Diamond; Darkness
Libleen: Absorbed in adoration of God
Prajna: Goddess Saraswati; Clever and sensible woman; Intelligence; Understanding; Discernment; Wisdom personified as Goddess Sarasvati; Insight
Daler: Brave; Valiant; Daring; Fearless; Bold
Jagvir: Warrior of the world; World winner
Tejendra: The Lord The Sun
Veer: Courageous; Warrior; Strong; Lightning; Thunder
Vallabh: Beloved; Dear; First; Cowherd; Lover
