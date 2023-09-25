Monday Motivation Quotes To Kickstart Your Week
25 Sep, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
10 Quotes that will be your 'Monday Motivation' and help you get on with your week
'Every morning you have two choices: continue to sleep with your dreams or wake up and chase them.'- Carmelo Anthony
'Mondays are for Fresh Starts!'- Unknown
'Monday is a State of Mind. Put on your positive pants and get stuff done.'- Unknown
'MONDAY stands for Mindset, Opportunity, Nourishment, Doable Steps, Authenticity, Yayy!'- Unknown
'Its Monday.. time to motivate and make dreams and goals happen. Let's go!'- Unknown
'New Monday. New Week. Let Nothing Stop You From Reaching Your Goals.'- Unknown
Its Monday! Get a new perspective; whatever obstacle you're facing- it's not permanent.'- Unknown
'Monday is for people with a mission.'- Cristina Imre
'When life gives you Monday, dip it in glitter and sparkle all day.'- Ella Woodward
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Interesting Facts About India's James Bond Ajit Doval