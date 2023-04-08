10 Most Beautiful Dams in India: Sardar Sarovar Dam, Gujarat (Image: @ColoursOfBharat)
08 Apr, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Uttarakhand's Tehri dam is one of the tallest dams in the world (ColoursOfBharat)
Teesta Low Dam Power Station is planned on Teesta river/basin in West Bengal.(ColoursOfBharat)
The Srisailam Dam is constructed across the Krishna River in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana (ColoursOfBharat)
J&K's Salal Dam is the first hydropower project built under the Indus Water Treaty regime.
Popatkhed Dam, is an earthfill dam on Dather river
Nagarjuna Sagar Dam is a masonry dam across the Krishna River at Nagarjuna Sagar
The Mettur Dam in Tamil Nadu is one of the largest dams in India.
Malampuzha situated 10 km from Palakkad district, Kerala is a little township on the foot hills of the Western Ghats (ColoursOfBharat)
Idukki Dam, Kerala: At 168.91 metres (554.2 ft), it is one of the highest arch dams in Asia. (ColoursOfBharat)
Bhakra Dam is a concrete gravity dam across the Sutlej River and is near the border between Punjab and HP (@ColoursOfBharat)
