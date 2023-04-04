10 Most Beautiful Royal Palaces in India

Royal City Palace, Udaipur (Image: @ColoursOfBharat Twitter)

04 Apr, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Amber Palace, Jaipur

Amer Fort or Amber Fort is a fort located in Amer, Rajasthan. Amer is a town with an area of 4 square kilometres located 11 kilometres (6.8 mi) from Jaipur. (Image: @ColoursOfBharat Twitter)

Bangalore palace

Bangalore Palace is a royal palace located in Bangalore, Karnataka, India, in an area that was owned by the Rev. (Image: @ColoursOfBharat Twitter)

Laxmi Vilas Palace, Vadodara

The Lakshmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara, Gujarat, India, was constructed by the Gaekwad family, a prominent Maratha family, who ruled the Baroda State. (Image: @ColoursOfBharat Twitter)

Amba Vilas Palace, Mysore

Mysore Palace, also known as Amba Vilas Palace, is a historical palace and a royal residence (house). It is located in Mysore, Karnataka. (Image: @ColoursOfBharat Twitter)

City Royal Palace, Udaipur

City Palace, Udaipur is a palace complex situated in the city of Udaipur in the Indian state of Rajasthan. (Image: @ColoursOfBharat Twitter)

Ujjayanta Palace, Agartala, Tripura

Ujjayanta Palace was built in 1862, 10 km (6 mi) away from Agartala, by King Ishan Chandra Manikya (1849–1862). (Image: @ColoursOfBharat Twitter)

Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur

Built between 1928 and 1943, Umaid Bhawan Palace is a magnificent piece of Rajasthan's heritage, and a symbol of new Jodhpur. (Image: @ColoursOfBharat Twitter)

Prag Mahal Palace, Bhuj

The Prag Mahal is a 19th-century palace located next to the Aina Mahal in Bhuj, Gujarat, (Image: @ColoursOfBharat Twitter)

Man Mandir Palace, Gwalior

The Man Mandir palace was built during the reign of Man Singh (1486-1516) and it is an excellent example of beautiful architecture. (Image: @ColoursOfBharat Twitter)

