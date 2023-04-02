10 Most Beautiful Waterfalls in India

Phe Phe Falls, Meghalaya (Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter)
Perwaghagh Falls is a waterfall with clear water flow on Chata River in the Fatka Panchayat of Torpa block in Khunti district (Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter)
Kalsa Waterfalls is 200m to 500m from the main road Chorla - Belgaum, just as you cross the Goa Karnataka Border (Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter)
In Hogenakal the river Cauvery enters into Tamil Nadu as a big river with gushing water presentably as a natural falls. (Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter)
Meenmutty Falls gives a glimpse of natural beauty surrounded by the mountain ranges of Western Ghats. (Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter)
Dudhsagar Falls is a four-tiered waterfall located on the Mandovi River in the Indian state of Goa. (Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter)
Devkund Waterfall is a waterfall located near Bhira, in Raigad district, Maharastra, India (Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter)
The Chitrakote Falls is a natural waterfall on the Indravati River, located approximately 38 kilometres (24 mi) to the west of Jagdalpur, in Bastar district (Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter)
As the water of river Narmada plunges more than 100 ft in the gorges, forming a massive waterfall, it's very aptly named Dhuandhar Waterfalls. (Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter)
Barehipani Falls is a two tiered waterfall located in Simlipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district in the Indian state of Odisha. (Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter)
