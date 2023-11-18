10 Most Commonly Used Passwords By Indians (Report by Nord VPN)
17 Nov, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
123456- This unimaginative and easily guessed password is used by an astonishing 363,265 people,
admin@123- This password, while slightly better than the previous ones, can still be cracked in 34 minutes, yet 16,573 users persist in using it, exposing their accounts to unnecessary risks.
India@123- This password, with its moderate security level, can be cracked in 3 hours and is used by 16,788 individuals, indicating a need for stronger password practices.
Admin@123- This password, while slightly more complex, still requires only a year to crack, and 22,646 users have chosen to use it, leaving their accounts vulnerable for an extended period.
123456789- This alarmingly common password, used by 41,403 individuals, can be cracked in less than a second, demonstrating a lack of awareness of basic cybersecurity practices.
Pass@123- While slightly more complex than the previous passwords, this combination still falls short of acceptable security standards and can be cracked in just 5 minutes, yet 49,958 users contin
Password- Surprisingly, this seemingly common-sense term is still used by 52,334 individuals, making it a popular target for hackers who can easily crack it.
12345- This simplistic and easily guessable password is chosen by 56,676 users, putting their accounts at significant risk of unauthorized access.
12345678- Despite its predictable pattern, 63,618 users still rely on this weak password, making it one of the most prevalent and easily compromised passwords.
admin- Shockingly, 118,270 individuals continue to use this generic and easily cracked password, leaving their accounts wide open to cyberattacks.
