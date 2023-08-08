Amrut Greedy Angels – Chairman’s Reserve 12 Year Old Price: Rs. 1,48,228 (750 ml)
08 Aug, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Paul John Mars Orbiter
Price: Rs. 27,192 (750 ml)
Johnnie Walker Blue Label Blended Scotch Whisky
Price: Rs. 12,740 (750 ml)
Glenkinchie 12
Price: Rs. 4,260 (750 ml)
Dewar’s 18 Year Old
Price: Rs. 8,500 (750 ml)
Black Dog Reserve
Price: Rs. 7,800 (750 ml)
Glenfiddich 12
Price: 5,860 (750 ml)
The Glenlivet
Price: Rs. 5,656 (750 ml)
Ballantine’s 12-Year
Price: Rs. 5,650 (750 ml)
Talisker 10
Price: Rs. 5,610 (750 ml)
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Most Expensive Whiskeys in The World