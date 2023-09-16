10 Famous Indians Born In Pakistan

16 Sep, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

See pics of 10 famous Indians who were actually born in Pakistan

Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India was born on 26 September 1932 in Gah, West Punjab (Pakistan today)

Dilip Kumar aka Mohammed Yusuf Khan, was born on 11 December, 1922 in Peshawar (now Pakistan)

Ram Jethmalani, one of the most eminent lawyers of India, was born on September 14, 1923, in Sikharpur of Sindh province of today's Pakistan

LK Advani, senior BJP leaders and a former Dy PM of India, was born on 8 November, 1927, in Karachi which is now part of Pakistan

Khushwant Singh, writer of 'Train to Pakistan' among other notable books, was born on 2 February, 1915, in Hadali, Pakistan

Madan Lal Khurrana, former Delhi CM and Governor of Rajasthan, was born on 5 October, 1936, in Faisalabad which is now in Pakistan

Prithviraj Kapoor, the one who started the first film family of India, was born on 3 November, 1906, in Faisalabad, Pakistan

Milkha Singh aka 'Flying Sikh', the legendary sprinter was born on 20 November, 1929, in Govindpura which is now in Pakistan

IK Gujral, the 12th PM of India, was born on 4 December, 1919, in Jhelum, Pakistan

Gulzar, one of the most celebrated lyricists of the Hindi film industry, was born on 18 August, 1934, in Dina, Pakistan

