Founder and CEO of SpaceX Elon Musk, is now the most followed person on Twitter, with 135.9 million followers.
21 Apr, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Barack Obama, 44th President of the United States, is the second most followed person on Twitter, with 132.8 million followers.
Canadian singer, Justin Drew Bieber is the third most followed person on Twitter, with 113 million followers.
Rihanna has become the most followed woman on Twitter, after surpassing Katy Perry. Rihanna has 108.3M followers.
Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo has 108.3 million followers.
American singer-songwriter, Katy Perry has 108.1 million followers on Twitter.
American singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift has 92.5 million followers on Twitter.
Narendra Damodardas Modi, the current Prime Minister of India has 88 million followers on the Microblogging site.
Donald John Trump, an American politician, has 87.1 million followers on Twitter.
American singer, Lady Gaga has 84.6 million followers on Twitter.
