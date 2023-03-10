Rudraprayag district, where Kedarnath temple is located, in Uttarakhand as been ranked as the most landslide-prone district in India as per the satellite data captured by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). (Photo: rudraprayag.gov.in)
10 Mar, 2023
Another district of Uttarakhand - Tehri - ranked second in a list of 147 districts that are more prone to landslides in the country. (Photo: tehri.nic.in)
10 Mar, 2023
Malappuram, Thrissur, Palakkad and Kozhikode districts in Kerala were listed among the 10 worst-affected districts. (Photo: keralatourism.org)
10 Mar, 2023
Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir were also ranked as the worst-affected districts in the country.
10 Mar, 2023
East and South Sikkim districts in Sikkim have also been added in the top 10 list of most landslide-prone districts in India.
10 Mar, 2023
The list was published as part of the Landslide Atlas of India by Hyderabad-based National Remote Sensing Centre on the basis of satellite data inputs provided by the Indian Space Research Organisation.
10 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!