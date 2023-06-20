10 Most Powerful And Greatest Empires in Indian History
20 Jun, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Ahom Kingdom: The Ahom Kingdom was a late medieval kingdom established in 1228 in the Brahmaputra Valley in Assam
Chola Empire: The Chola dynasty was a Tamil kingdom that ruled primarily in southern India until the 13th century. The dynasty originated in the fertile valley of the Kaveri River.
Gupta Empire: The Gupta Empire existed from the early 4th century CE to early 6th century CE. This period is referred to as the “Golden Age” because of achievements in the field of arts, literature, science and technology.
Maratha Empire: The empire formally existed from 1674 with the coronation of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj and ended in 1818 with the defeat of Peshwa Bajirao II at the hands of the British East India Company.
Maurya Empire: The Mauryan Empire was 1st pan-Indian empire. It was founded around 321 B.C.E. by Chandragupta Maurya and his chief minister Kautilya, sometimes called Chanakya.
Pallava Empire: The dynasty existed from 275 CE to 897 CE. They built great cities, centres of learning, temples, and sculptures and influenced a large part of Southeast Asia in culture.
Pandyan Empire: The Pandyan dynasty, also known as Pandyas of Madurai, was an ancient Tamil dynasty and among the three great kingdoms of Tamilakam, the other two being the Cholas and the Cheras.
Pratihara Empire: The Gurjara-Pratihara was a dynasty that ruled much of Northern India from the mid-8th to the 11th century. They ruled first at Ujjain and later at Kannauj.
Rashtrakuta dynasty: They ruled from 6th and 10th centuries. The earliest known Rashtrakuta inscription is a 7th-century copper plate detailing their rule from manapur a city in Central or West India.
Vijaynagara Empire: The Empire was founded by Harihara and Bukka from 1336 A.D to 1646 A.D. It ontrolled modern states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Goa and some parts of Telangana and Maharashtra.

