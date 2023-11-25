10 Most Powerful Kings Who Conquered Rajasthan- In Pics
The history of Rajasthan is replete with the reigns of numerous dynasties and kings. These are a few of Rajasthan's most notable kings:
Maharana Pratap- As the monarch of Mewar, he is revered as a hero in Rajasthan due to his courage and bravery against the Mughals.
Prithviraj Chauhan- He was an illustrious king of the Chauhan dynasty, renowned for his courage and gallantry, even though he governed the area before it became known as Rajasthan.
Maharaja Ranjit Singh- He established the Sikh Empire in Punjab and went on to conquer a number other lands, including a portion of Rajasthan.
Raja Sawai Jai Singh II- He ruled Amber, which subsequently changed its name to Jaipur. In addition to being a brilliant mathematician and astronomer, he is well-known for having helped Jaipur grow.
Maharaja Suraj Mal- Known for his bravery and leadership qualities during wars against the Mughals, he ruled over Bharatpur.
Maharaja Ajit Singh- He ruled Marwar and is remembered for his gallantry in wars against the Mughals.
Maharaja Mansingh- He rose through the ranks of the Mughal army to become the ruler of Jaipur. He is well-known for his military efforts in North India, as well as his contributions to the development of Jaipur.
Rana Sanga- hailing from Mewar Rana Sanga was a brave king famed for his tenacious resistance to foreign invaders. He fought countless battles to defend his kingdom's sovereignty.
Rao Jodha- The city's founder, laid the groundwork for the great Mehrangarh Fort, which stands as a tribute to his vision and tenacity.
Rao Maldeo Rathore- The king belonged to the Rathore dynasty and was one of the most popular Rajput monarchs. During Sher Shah's reign, the Rathores were a well-known and powerful family in Marwar. Rao Maldeo had expanded his empire to within a few hundred kilometers of Delhi.
