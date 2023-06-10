10 Extremely Powerful Warriors In Mahabharata (Image: @rightwingchora)
Abhimanyu was the son of Arjuna. He heard about the strategies to enter into the Chakra Vyuha when he was in his mother's womb.
Arjuna is the third one of the Pandava brothers. The greatest warrior on the Pandavas' side. He is said to have the greatest sight, fiercest moves and perfect aim in archery.
Ashwaththama fought in battle as the commander of the forces from the camp of Kauravas against the Pandavas, as did his father, Dronacharya.
Bheema is the second of the Pandava brothers.He killed all the Kaurava brothers including Duryodana.
Bhishma Pitamah is the grandfather of both the Pandavas and the Kauravas. He is the most powerful warrior on the Kauravas side along with Karna. He was Commander-in-Chief of the Kaurava army for first 10 days of war.
Dronacharya is the teacher of both Kauravas and Pandavas. He taught archery to both Arjuna & Karna and mace fight to both Bheema and Duryodana.
Duryodana is the eldest among the Kaurava brothers. He is the Overlord of the Kaurava army and the major reason for the inception greatest battle in the history of mankind.
Ghatotkacha is the son of Bheema. Ghatotkach slaughtered numerous warriors, attacking while flying in the air.
Karna was the first son of Kunti. But we fought alongside Duryodana in the battle. He promised Bhishma not to enter the battlefield till he was there fighting because the presence of both of them will be the end of the Pandava army.
kripacharya was a council member of Kuru Kingdom and a teacher of the Pandava and Kaurava princes.He fought in the great battle of Kurukshetra for the Kaurava side.
Shri Krishna was greatest warrior of Mahabharat although he was directly not involved in the battlefield & chose to be charioteers of Arjuna
