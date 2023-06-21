10 Most Precious Gifts India Gave To The World

Ayurveda: Ayurveda is an ancient system of medicine which dates back to Iron Age India (1st millennium BC) and is still practiced today as a form of complementary and alternative medicine .
Chess: Chess is believed to have originated in Eastern India , c. 280 – 550 CE, in the Gupta Empire , where its early form in the 6th century was known as chaturaṅga.
Meditation
Spirituality
Surgery - World`s First Surgeon was Maharishi Sushruta
Vegetarianism
Yoga
Zero: Several mathematical concepts like determination of the value of pi & discovery of Zero - These are attributed to great mathematician & astronomer Aryabhatta
The Concept of Solar System
World first university - Takshashila University: As early as 700 B.C., there existed a giant University at Takshashila, located in the northwest region of India. It had 300 lecture halls, laboratories, a library and a towering observatory for astronomical research.
