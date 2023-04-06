10 Most Stunning Valleys in India

Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)

Victor Dasgupta

Yumthang Valley, Sikkim

The Yumthang Valley or Sikkim Valley of Flowers sanctuary, is a nature sanctuary with river, hot springs, yaks and grazing pasture on rolling meadows (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)

Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand

Spread over an area of 87 sq km in the Chamoli district, the Valley of Flowers National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)

Sharavathi Valley , Karnataka

The Sanctuary is immensely rich in species like Dhoopa, Gulmavu, Surahonne, Mavu, Nandi, etc.(Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)

Parvati Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Valley has beautiful Parvati river flowing surrounded by lush green jungle of pine and devdar trees. (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)

Nubra Valley, Leh Ladakh

Situated about 150 km from Leh, Nubra Valley is known as the Orchard of Ladakh and was originally called Ldumra which meant the valley of flowers. (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)

Lidder Valley, Kashmir

The Lidder Valley or Liddar Valley is a Himalayan sub-valley that forms the southeastern corner of Anantnag district in Indian-administered Kashmir. (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)

Kangra Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Kangra Valley is a river valley situated in the Western Himalayas. It lies in the state of Himachal Pradesh in India (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)

Dzukou Valley, Nagaland

The rolling hills of Dzukou Valley, on the border of Nagaland and Manipur, are one of the highlights of India's Northeast. (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)

Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh

Located at an altitude of 911 m above sea level, Araku is a must visit destination for tourists visiting Vizag (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)

