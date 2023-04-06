10 Most Stunning Valleys in India

Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)
The Yumthang Valley or Sikkim Valley of Flowers sanctuary, is a nature sanctuary with river, hot springs, yaks and grazing pasture on rolling meadows (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)
Spread over an area of 87 sq km in the Chamoli district, the Valley of Flowers National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)
The Sanctuary is immensely rich in species like Dhoopa, Gulmavu, Surahonne, Mavu, Nandi, etc.(Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)
Valley has beautiful Parvati river flowing surrounded by lush green jungle of pine and devdar trees. (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)
Situated about 150 km from Leh, Nubra Valley is known as the Orchard of Ladakh and was originally called Ldumra which meant the valley of flowers. (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)
The Lidder Valley or Liddar Valley is a Himalayan sub-valley that forms the southeastern corner of Anantnag district in Indian-administered Kashmir. (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)
Kangra Valley is a river valley situated in the Western Himalayas. It lies in the state of Himachal Pradesh in India (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)
The rolling hills of Dzukou Valley, on the border of Nagaland and Manipur, are one of the highlights of India's Northeast. (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)
Located at an altitude of 911 m above sea level, Araku is a must visit destination for tourists visiting Vizag (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)
