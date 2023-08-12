10 Secret Facts About Taj Mahal That We Challenge You Won't know
12 Aug, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Taj Mahal is taller than Delhi’s Qutub Minar.
The Taj Mahal Appears in Varying Shades Throughout the Day.
There never was a black Taj Mahal.
Taj Mahal's Construction Had Over 1000 elephants were used.
There are more than 10 replicas of the Taj around the world.
The architecture of Taj Mahal is a combination of Islamic, Persian and Indian style.
Taj Mahal Was Hidden by a Bamboo Cover During the 1971 War.
Taj Mahal Was to Be Built Elsewhere Initially.
The Construction of Taj Mahal Involved the Help of an Army of Pachyderms.
A lamp inside the Taj Mahal has Lord Curzon’s name inscribed on it.
