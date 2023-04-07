Zanskar Mountain Passes (Image: @ColoursOfBharat Twitter)
The Nilgiri Mountains form part of the Western Ghats in northwestern Tamil Nadu, Southern Karnataka, and eastern Kerala (Image: @ColoursOfBharat Twitter)
Nanda Devi is the second-highest mountain in India, after Kangchenjunga, and the highest located entirely within the country (Image: @ColoursOfBharat Twitter)
Mothugudem is a village in the East godavari district of the Indian state of Andhra pradesh. It is located in Chintur mandal. (Image: @ColoursOfBharat Twitter)
Its a pleasurable drive through the ghat and the well carved out tunnel and the excellent valley view points. (Image: @ColoursOfBharat Twitter)
This area is surrounded by dense forest and small hillocks. (Image: @ColoursOfBharat Twitter)
At 1892 meters, Kuduremukh is the second highest peak in Karnataka (after Mullayyanagiri).(Image: @ColoursOfBharat Twitter)
Kedarnath is the highest peak on the south side of the Gangotri Glacier, and Kedarnath Dome is the third highest. (Image: @ColoursOfBharat Twitter)
It is situated in the eastern Himalayas on the border between Sikkim state, northeastern India, and eastern Nepal, 46 miles (74 km) north-northwest of Darjiling, Sikkim. (Image: @ColoursOfBharat Twitter)
The Garhwal Himalayas are mountain ranges located in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. Garhwal Himalaya from "Camel's Back", Uttarakhand (Image: @ColoursOfBharat Twitter)
