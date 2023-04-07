10 Most Thrilling Mountain Passes in India

Zanskar Mountain Passes (Image: @ColoursOfBharat Twitter)

07 Apr, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Nilgiri Mountain Range

The Nilgiri Mountains form part of the Western Ghats in northwestern Tamil Nadu, Southern Karnataka, and eastern Kerala (Image: @ColoursOfBharat Twitter)

07 Apr, 2023

Nanda Devi Mountain Peak

Nanda Devi is the second-highest mountain in India, after Kangchenjunga, and the highest located entirely within the country (Image: @ColoursOfBharat Twitter)

07 Apr, 2023

Mothugudem Mountain Range, Andhra Pradesh

Mothugudem is a village in the East godavari district of the Indian state of Andhra pradesh. It is located in Chintur mandal. (Image: @ColoursOfBharat Twitter)

07 Apr, 2023

Malshej Ghat Mountain Pass

Its a pleasurable drive through the ghat and the well carved out tunnel and the excellent valley view points. (Image: @ColoursOfBharat Twitter)

07 Apr, 2023

Mahuli Duduma Mountain Range, Malkangiri

This area is surrounded by dense forest and small hillocks. (Image: @ColoursOfBharat Twitter)

07 Apr, 2023

Kudremukh Mountain Pass, Karnataka

At 1892 meters, Kuduremukh is the second highest peak in Karnataka (after Mullayyanagiri).(Image: @ColoursOfBharat Twitter)

07 Apr, 2023

Kedarnath Mountain Peak

Kedarnath is the highest peak on the south side of the Gangotri Glacier, and Kedarnath Dome is the third highest. (Image: @ColoursOfBharat Twitter)

07 Apr, 2023

Kangchenjunga Mountain range

It is situated in the eastern Himalayas on the border between Sikkim state, northeastern India, and eastern Nepal, 46 miles (74 km) north-northwest of Darjiling, Sikkim. (Image: @ColoursOfBharat Twitter)

07 Apr, 2023

Garhwal Mountain Range, Uttarakhand

The Garhwal Himalayas are mountain ranges located in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. Garhwal Himalaya from "Camel's Back", Uttarakhand (Image: @ColoursOfBharat Twitter)

07 Apr, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Fascinating Facts About Indian Railways

 Find Out More