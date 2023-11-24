From the ancient grandeur of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple to the vibrant hues of the Meenakshi Temple, these architectural marvels offer a glimpse into India's rich cultural tapestry. Embark on a spiritual odyssey as we unveil the 10 most visited temples in India.
24 Nov, 2023
Gazi Abbas Shahid
Vaishno Devi Temple: Jammu and Kashmir
Tirupati Balaji Temple: Andhra Pradesh
Somnath Temple: Gujarat
Siddhivinayak Temple: Mumbai
Ramanathaswamy Temple: Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu
Meenakshi Amman Temple: Madurai, Tamil Nadu
Kashi Vishwanath Temple: Varanasi (UP)
Jagannath Temple: Puri, Odisha
Golden Temple (Harmandir Sahib): Amritsar, Punjab
Akshardham Temple: Delhi
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 15 Types Pickles That Will Make Your Mouth Water