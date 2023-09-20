10 Motivational Quotes By Anand Mahindra
20 Sep, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Take a look at the most inspirational and motivating quotes by Anand Mahindra, businessman and Chairman of Mahindra Group
Leaders don't look behind or to the side. Instead, they look ahead.
You have to treat every day as a new challenge, and you have to remain paranoid, as they say.
When you set the right targets, aspirations, and you work efficiently and diligently, the numbers happen.
Anyone who makes time frames beyond tomorrow probably isn't pushing himself hard enough.
There is a degree of freedom that creates aspirations.
Brevity speaks. It forces you to convey complex thoughts.
Sometimes the only kind of innovation comes when you have some solitude; when you step away.
Nobody understands how the world will change. The only way you can plan for the future is to have scenarios. You have to have the courage to take a leap of faith on one of them.
You go into the battle with your strength.
Humility is non-negotiable. If you aren't humble, whatever empathy you claim is false and probably results from some arrogance or the desire to control.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Inspirational Quotes By Shashi Tharoor