10 Motivational Quotes By Shiv Khera

25 Sep, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

10 Quotes by Shiv Khera that will motivate you to do better in life

Success is not an accident. It is the result of your attitude and your attitude is a choice. Hence success is a matter of choice and not chance.

Winners don't do different things. They do things differently

Have a vision. It is the ability to see the invisible. If you can see the invisible, you can achieve the impossible.

If you think you can- you can! If you think you can not- you can not! And either way.... you are right!

A person with a positive attitude is like a fruit of all seasons

TRUTH may hurt temporarily, but LIES leave marks permanently

Wise people prefer to benefit from constructive criticism rather than be ruined by false praise

Money is a very important tool to make a big difference in people's life. It is positive or negative depending on the values

Avoid miscommunication. The price you pay for it is horrendous

The difference between a great man and a little man is their commitment to Integrity and Hard Work

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bengaluru Bandh: Top 10 Things To Do At Home

 Find Out More