10 Motivational Quotes By Shiv Khera
25 Sep, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
10 Quotes by Shiv Khera that will motivate you to do better in life
Success is not an accident. It is the result of your attitude and your attitude is a choice. Hence success is a matter of choice and not chance.
Winners don't do different things. They do things differently
Have a vision. It is the ability to see the invisible. If you can see the invisible, you can achieve the impossible.
If you think you can- you can!
If you think you can not- you can not!
And either way.... you are right!
A person with a positive attitude is like a fruit of all seasons
TRUTH may hurt temporarily, but LIES leave marks permanently
Wise people prefer to benefit from constructive criticism rather than be ruined by false praise
Money is a very important tool to make a big difference in people's life. It is positive or negative depending on the values
Avoid miscommunication. The price you pay for it is horrendous
The difference between a great man and a little man is their commitment to Integrity and Hard Work
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bengaluru Bandh: Top 10 Things To Do At Home