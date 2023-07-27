Wings of Fire: An Autobiography by A.P.J Abdul Kalam, Arun Tiwari

27 Jul, 2023

Gazi Abbas Shahid

Turning Points: A Journey Through Challenges by A.P.J Abdul Kalam

Transcendence: My Spiritual Experiences with Pramukh Swamiji by A.P.J Abdul Kalam with Arun Tiwari

The Luminous Sparks by A.P.J Abdul Kalam

My Journey: Transforming Dreams into Actions by A.P.J Abdul Kalam

Indomitable Spirit by A.P.J Abdul Kalam

India 2020: A Vision for the New Millennium by A.P.J Abdul Kalam, Y. S. Rajan

Ignited Minds: Unleashing the Power Within India by A.P. J Abdul Kalam

Forge your Future: Candid, Forthright, Inspiring by A.P.J Abdul Kalam

Envisioning an Empowered Nation by A.P.J Abdul Kalam with A Sivathanu Pillai

