10 Books Written By Mahatma Gandhi

02 Oct, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

Take a look at 10 Books that have been written by one of the greatest leaders and the Father of our Nation, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi

The Story Of My Experiments With Truth, An Autobiography (Photo_Amazon)

Hind Swaraj or the Indian Home Rule (Photo_Amazon)

Truth is God (Photo_Amazon)

India Of My Dreams (Photo_Amazon)

The Bhagavad Gita (Photo_Amazon)

The Law And The Lawyers (Photo_MKGandhi.org)

Diet And Diet Reform: My Faith In Vegetarianism (Photo_Amazon)

Satyagraha In South Africa (Photo_Amazon)

Ashram Observances In Action (Photo_Amazon)

Pathways To Non-Violent Resistance (Photo_Amazon)

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Mesmerizing Performances At Art of Living's World Cultural Festival

 Find Out More