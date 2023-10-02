10 Books Written By Mahatma Gandhi
02 Oct, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Take a look at 10 Books that have been written by one of the greatest leaders and the Father of our Nation, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi
The Story Of My Experiments With Truth, An Autobiography (Photo_Amazon)
Hind Swaraj or the Indian Home Rule (Photo_Amazon)
Truth is God (Photo_Amazon)
India Of My Dreams (Photo_Amazon)
The Bhagavad Gita (Photo_Amazon)
The Law And The Lawyers (Photo_MKGandhi.org)
Diet And Diet Reform: My Faith In Vegetarianism (Photo_Amazon)
Satyagraha In South Africa (Photo_Amazon)
Ashram Observances In Action (Photo_Amazon)
Pathways To Non-Violent Resistance (Photo_Amazon)
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Mesmerizing Performances At Art of Living's World Cultural Festival