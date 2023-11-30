10 Must-try Traditional Dishes Of Telangana
30 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Polelu is commonly found in incredibly thin, flattened Indian bread stuffed with ghee, cardamom powder, jaggery, and channa dal.
Chegodilu is a crunchy and crispy snack that will be a perfect tea-time accompaniment.
Garijalu is a typical sweet dish of Maharashtra made of maida.
Golichina Mamsam is a famous Telangana cuisine, a perfect dish for meat lovers.
Hyderabadi Biryani is one of India’s jewelled food items that will happily satisfy your taste buds.
Malidalu is formed into tiny balls using a mixture of jaggery, cashews, pista, and ghee mixed with pieces of chapati.
Pachi Pulusu is an unheated version of the hot tamarind soup, a quick fix for lazy peeps.
Qubani ka Meetha is a popular sweet available at Hyderabadi weddings and is made of dried apricot.
Sakinalu is a crispy, deep-fried snack made with rice and sesame seeds to fulfil your cravings
Sarva Pindi is a savoury pancake cooked with rice flour, peanuts, chilli, and chana dal.
