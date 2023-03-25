Gwalior Fort, Madhya Pradesh

25 Mar, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Raigad Fort, Maharashtra

Raigad is a hill fort situated in Mahad, Raigad district of Maharashtra, India. It is one of the strongest fortresses on the Deccan Plateau. (Image: IndiaTales7 Twitter)

25 Mar, 2023

Mehrangarh Fort, Rajasthan.

Mehrangarh Fort covers an area of 1,200 acres (486 hectares) in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India.(Image: IndiaTales7 Twitter)

25 Mar, 2023

Lohagad Fort, Maharashtra

Lohagad is one of the many hill forts of Maharashtra state in India. Situated close to the hill station Lonavala and 52 km (32 mi) northwest of Pune (Image: IndiaTales7 Twitter)

25 Mar, 2023

Kumbhalgarh Fort, Rajasthan.

(Image: IndiaTales7 Twitter)

25 Mar, 2023

Kangra Fort, Himachal Pradesh

It is the largest fort in the Himalayas and probably the oldest dated fort in India. The fort of Kangra resisted Akbar's siege in 1615. (Image: IndiaTales7 Twitter)

25 Mar, 2023

Jaisalmer fort

Jaisalmer Fort is situated in the city of Jaisalmer, in the Indian state of Rajasthan. It is believed to be one of the very few "living forts" in the world (Image: IndiaTales7 Twitter)

25 Mar, 2023

Golkonda fort, Hyderabad

Golconda Fort is located in the western part of Hyderabad city and is about 9 km from the Hussain Sagar Lake. (Image: IndiaTales7 Twitter)

25 Mar, 2023

Chittorgarh Fort, Rajasthan

The fort was the capital of Mewar and is located in the present-day city of Chittorgarh. (Image: IndiaTales7 Twitter)

25 Mar, 2023

Chitradurga Fort, Karnataka

Chitradurga Fort, or as the British called it Chitaldoorg, is a fortification that straddles several hills and a peak overlooking a flat valley (Image: IndiaTales7 Twitter)

25 Mar, 2023

Amer Fort, Rajasthan

Amer Fort or Amber Fort is a fort located in Amer, Rajasthan, India. Amer is a town with an area of 4 square kilometres (1.5 sq mi) located 11 kilometres (Image: IndiaTales7 Twitter)

25 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Malaika Arora Wore Backless Dress at Awards

 Find Out More