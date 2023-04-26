The Lotus Temple, also known as the Bahai House of Worship is one of the best architectural marvels in the country. It construction was completed on November 13, 1986.
26 Apr, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Built in 1724, Jantar Mantar is one of the five site built by Maharaja Jai Singh II of Jaipur.
Built betwee 1650 and 1656, Jama Masjid, Delhi is one of the largest mosques in India. It is famously known as Masjid-i-Jehan-Numa. The monument was built under Mughal emperor Shah Jahan.
Humayun's tomb is the one of the first substantial example of Mughal architecture in India.Located near the crossing of Mathura road and Lodhi road, the tomb was the first garden-tomb on the Indian subcontinent.
Hauz Khas Complex
Built by Ghiyasuddin Tughluq, the founder of the Tughlaq dynasty, Tughluqabad Fort is a ruined fort in Delhi.
The Red Fort, also known as Lal Qila, is a well-known and popular tourist destination. In 2007, the fort was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Consisting of four floors and 340 rooms, the Rashtrapati Bhavan is the official residence of the President of India.
The tallest minaret in India, Qutub Minar is one of the iconic monuments of Delhi. It stands 72.5 metres tall, making it the tallest brick minaret in the world.
Formerly known as the All India War Memorial, the foundation stone of the India gate was laid on February 10, 1921.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Best Vikram Films to Watch Before Ponniyin Selvan-2