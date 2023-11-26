10 Must-Visit Places In Telangana

Birla Mandir - Developed by Birla trust, is totally made of marble and built on a hillock names Naubath Pahad; from the hill top is gives a great view of the Hyderabad city and of the Hussein Sagar lake.
Char Minar - Situated in Hyderabad, Char Minar is one of the biggest tourist attractions; it is a heritage site with four minars.
Chilkur-Balaji Temple - The temple is known for helping those who need it and built in Hyderabad, it is a fusion of faith and power.
Chowmahalla Palace - It comprises of four palaces with unique designs and was seat of power of Asaf Jahi dynasty and official residence of Nizams of Hyderabad during their reign.
Golconda Fort - a fortified citadel and ruined city on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Golconda was built by Kakatiya ruler Prataparudra.
Ramoji Film City - World's largest integrated film studio complex, Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad is spread over 9000 acres and also has a Guiness World Record to its name.
Salar Jung Museum - One of the most notable National Museums of India and one of the largest in the world, the Salar Jung Museum has carvings, sculptures, manuscripts, etc from different countries.
Shri Jagannath Temple - Located near Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, the Jagannath Temple is famous for its annual Rathyatra festival and was constructed in 2009.
Taj Falakuma Palace - At about 2000 feet above Hyderabad, Falaknuma Palace is a heritage property once owned by the sixth Nizam who used this as his residence.
Wonderla Amusement Park - For a more fun outing, Wonderla Amusement Park is perfect as it is an amusement and water park, filled with a lot of fun and entertainment.
