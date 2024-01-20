10 Places Related To Lord Rama & Ramayana
20 Jan, 2024
Analiza Pathak
Anjanadri Parvata: Birth Place of lord Hanuman.
Ashok Vatika (Nuwara Eliya - Sri Lanka): Where Mata Sita was kept captive by Ravana.
Chitrakoot, The Place of Shri Ram and Bharat Milap.
Janakpur, Nepal: Where Mata Janaki spent her childhood. Also considered to be the Birth Place of Mata Janaki.
Kanak Bhawan, Ayodhya: Believed to be the palace gifted by Mata Kaikeyi to Maa Janki and Shri Ram after their marriage.
Kishkindha, Hampi: The Kingdom of apes, Hampi in Karnataka is considered as Ramayana’s Kishkindha the kingdom of Sugriva.
Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh: This is believed to be the place where Jatayu fell after fight with Ravana to rescue Mata Sita.
Panchavati, Nasik: The place in the forest of Dandakaranya, where lord Ram built his hut along with Mata Sita and Lakshman during their Vanvas.
Punaura Dham, Bihar: It is believed to be the Birth Place of Mata Sita
Sita Gufa Mandir Panchvati, Nashik: Believed to be the place where Mata Sita was staying when lord Ram and Lakshman used to go in search of food.
