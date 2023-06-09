Ajanta Ellora Caves are one of the oldest UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India.
Sumaila Zaman
Believed to have been built between 1668 and 1669 C.E, the 'Bibi ka Maqbara' is a tomb located in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.
Considered to be among the finest specimens of Indo-Islamic architecture, Chand Minar is a medieval tower in Daulatabad.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus is one of the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Mumbai.
Also known as Devgiri Fort, Daulatabad Fort is a historic fortified citadel.
The Gateway of India, an arch-monument, is a major tourist destination.
Pratapgad, a mountain fort located in Satara district, is also a popular tourist destination.
Built in 1732, Shaniwar Wada is one of the historical fortification in Pune.
Wai Ghat and Temples, Satara
Built by the last Mana Naga King - Gahilu, Manikgad is an ancient fort in Chandrapur district, Maharashtra.
