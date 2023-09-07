10 Powerful Quotes About Life By Jaya Kishori Ji
07 Sep, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Control your mind, you've no one to blame for your choices.
No matter how much it hurts now, someday you will look back and realize your struggles changed your life for the better.
If you really want to show your love for God, start loving his people first
It is okay to miss out on temporary fun for a stable life.
Do not let your mistakes in past scare your future goals.
Not everything demands your attention. Stay focused on your love, like and work.
Life is a game and if you have to win this game you have to be patient.
Your wisdom is your kingdom. It serves you till you serve it right
It is not about having the best people around you, but about being one.
Your growth and negative thoughts cannot go together
