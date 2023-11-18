10 Quotes By Neem Karoli Baba, Inspiration Behind Apple, FB
18 Nov, 2023
Analiza Pathak
"Keep God in your heart like you keep money in the bank"
"Love is the strongest medicine. It is more powerful than electricity."
"All religions are the same. They all lead to God. God is everybody."
Attachment is the strongest block to realization.”
"All action is prayer. All trees are desire-fulfilli ng. All water is the Ganga. All land is Varanasi. Love everything."
"Whatever may be guru – he may be a lunatic or a common person. Once you have accepted him, he is the lord of lords."
"Forgiveness is the greatest weapon, because a saint so armed is unperturbable he can give up anger immediately."
"A pure woman is better than a hundred yogis. Women are more open to love God."
"Lust, Greed, Anger, Attachment – These are all paths to hell."
"The best service you can do is to keep your thoughts on God. Keep God in mind every minute."
