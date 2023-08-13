10 Straighforward Quotes on Selfcare
13 Aug, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
There are no winners in battles of ego
Distances are important, create boundaries when you feel it's required.
Always make sure you are not saying 'No' to yourself
Negative thoughts have only negative impacts. Control them.
How the world sees you is important, but but how you see yourself matters more
Sometimes, progress is more important in life than perfection.
What consumes your mind, controls your mind.
No Journey Is Impossible. Give it a try
Good things take time, be patient enough.
Akways try to make yourself better from the last day.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Independence Day 2023: Top 10 Inspiring Slogans by Great Indian Freedom Fighters