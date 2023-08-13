10 Straighforward Quotes on Selfcare

13 Aug, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

There are no winners in battles of ego

Distances are important, create boundaries when you feel it's required.

Always make sure you are not saying 'No' to yourself

Negative thoughts have only negative impacts. Control them.

How the world sees you is important, but but how you see yourself matters more

Sometimes, progress is more important in life than perfection.

What consumes your mind, controls your mind.

No Journey Is Impossible. Give it a try

Good things take time, be patient enough.

Akways try to make yourself better from the last day.

Thanks For Reading!

