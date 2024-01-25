10 Ram Rajya Principles Implemented By Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

25 Jan, 2024

Ananya Srivastava

No One Sleeps Hungry: Govt provides free ration to the poor and unemployed and also establishes night shelter for them.

Equal Education: 'Following Lord Ram's example of both Kings and commoners studying in Gurukuls, Delhi ensures students from all backgrounds receive same education in government schools.'

Equal and Quality Healthcare: Condition of Govt hospitals has been improved and neighbourhood clinics have been opened for free medication and medical treatment.

Free Electricity: City receives electricity round the clock and eligible residents also enjoy it free of cost.

Access To Clean Water: Water scarcity in most areas has been dealt with and free and clean water is provided to all.

Respect For Elderly: Old-age pension has been increased to Rs 2500 and pilgrimage trips for senior citizens are organised.

Safety For All: Despite challenges, Delhi has extensive CCTV network and helps in making people feel secure.

Employment: Job opportunities theough new schools and clinics have been created; job portal is also a source of employment generation.

Inflation Control: Delhi CM claims Delhi has the lowest inflation rate in India at 2.95%.

Equality: Delhi encourages equality irrespective of the person's caste, creed, religion or economic status.

