10 Ram Rajya Principles Implemented By Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
25 Jan, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
No One Sleeps Hungry: Govt provides free ration to the poor and unemployed and also establishes night shelter for them.
Equal Education: 'Following Lord Ram's example of both Kings and commoners studying in Gurukuls, Delhi ensures students from all backgrounds receive same education in government schools.'
Equal and Quality Healthcare: Condition of Govt hospitals has been improved and neighbourhood clinics have been opened for free medication and medical treatment.
Free Electricity: City receives electricity round the clock and eligible residents also enjoy it free of cost.
Access To Clean Water: Water scarcity in most areas has been dealt with and free and clean water is provided to all.
Respect For Elderly: Old-age pension has been increased to Rs 2500 and pilgrimage trips for senior citizens are organised.
Safety For All: Despite challenges, Delhi has extensive CCTV network and helps in making people feel secure.
Employment: Job opportunities theough new schools and clinics have been created; job portal is also a source of employment generation.
Inflation Control: Delhi CM claims Delhi has the lowest inflation rate in India at 2.95%.
Equality: Delhi encourages equality irrespective of the person's caste, creed, religion or economic status.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Coldest Cities in India Today in January 2024