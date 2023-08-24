10 Rare Pictures of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
24 Aug, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Love is not an emotion. It is your very existence. – Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
See life as an adventurous game and play the game without worrying about the outcome.
In love, you don’t expect anything. If you want something in return, don’t call it love.
Life gives you both positive & negative. Focus on the good & move ahead with commitment.
Science is about learning: ‘what something is’ and spirituality is about knowing: ‘who I am.’
When we see happiness in the happiness of others, that’s when we will be truly happy.
When you give love a name, it becomes a relationship, and that restricts love
Forgive yourself and forgive others; Don’t chew on other’s mistakes or your own mistakes
Know that you are born in this world to do something wonderful & unique. – Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
Life gives you both positive & negative. Focus on the good & move ahead with commitment.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Chandrayaan-3: How Global Media Covered India's Successful Moon Mission