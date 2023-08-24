10 Rare Pictures of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

24 Aug, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Love is not an emotion. It is your very existence. – Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

See life as an adventurous game and play the game without worrying about the outcome.

In love, you don’t expect anything. If you want something in return, don’t call it love.

Life gives you both positive & negative. Focus on the good & move ahead with commitment.

Science is about learning: ‘what something is’ and spirituality is about knowing: ‘who I am.’

When we see happiness in the happiness of others, that’s when we will be truly happy.

When you give love a name, it becomes a relationship, and that restricts love

Forgive yourself and forgive others; Don’t chew on other’s mistakes or your own mistakes

Know that you are born in this world to do something wonderful & unique. – Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

