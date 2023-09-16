10 Rare Photos Of PM Modi From The Past
16 Sep, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Here are 10 rare photos of PM Modi, that you may have not seen
A childhood photo of PM Modi (Photo- narendramodi.in)
PM Narendra Modi in a policeman costume (Photo- narendramodi.in)
PM Modi looks unrecognisable in this photograph (Photo- Narendra Modi App)
A photo of PM Modi from his youth (Photo- Narendra Modi App)
Narendra Modi is sitting and explaining something here (Photo- Narendra Modi/Twitter)
PM Modi shared this photo on twitter; his simplicity won over everyone
PM Modi looks quite young in this picture (Photo- Narendra Modi App)
PM Modi from his USA Trip in 1993 (Photo- Narendra Modi App)
Narendra Modi giving a speech (Photo- narendramodi.in)
A few more rare photos of the Prime Minister of India (Photo- Narendra Modi App)
