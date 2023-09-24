10 Most Successful Women Entrepreneurs Of India
24 Sep, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Here's looking at extremely successful women entrepreneurs of India who have made India proud
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw is the founder of Biocon Ltd and has been listed among Forbes' World's 100 Most Powerful Women, many times
Falguni Nayar is the founder of Nykaa and was ranked at 44th position for her fortune worth over $4 billion, on the Forbes India Rich List 2022
Upasana Taku, co-founder of Mobikwik, is known as the first female leader in Indian FinTech
Sneha Choudhry, has founded ZoloStays that offers long-term affordable stay options and is a million-dollar business
Divya Gokulnath, co-founder of ed-tech company BYJU'S, has earned international recognition for her venture
Vandana Luthra, one of the first female Indian entrepreneurs, launched the wellnesss brand VLCC; she was ranked 26 in the Forbes 2016 Asia List of 50 Powerful Businesswomen
Ghazal Alagh is the co-founder of MamaEarth, an Indian unicorn valued at $1.2 billion
Richa Kar, founder of Zivame, an online and offline lingerie brand, is one of the richest female entrepreneurs in the country
Namita Thapar is the head and executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and has also been recipient of '40 Under Forty' Award by The Economic Times
Vineeta Singh is the CEO and co-founder of the makeup brand SUGAR Cosmetics and was part of Forbes India W-Power List of women achievers in 2021
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Inspirational Quotes By Mirza Ghalib