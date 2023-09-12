10 Smart Features Of Chenani- Nashri tunnel in Jammu & Kashmir
The Chenani Nashri Tunnel is India’s longest bi-directional Road Tunnel. It was earlier known as Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Tunnel.
Now the Chenani- Nashri tunnel is equipped with Integrated Traffic Control System (ITCS) which helps achieve safe and smooth road traffic.
Chenani- Nashri tunnel is instaled with Entrance Detection Control System which helps in monitoring vehicle in tunnel.
The Electrical Fire Signaling System (Fire Detection) in Chenani- Nashri tunnel can now detect any fire hazard.
To tackle the fire, the tunnels are also equipped with Active Fire Fighting System, which can help prevent fire in the tunnel.
The tunnel is equipped with Video Surveillance System monitors 24x7 for safety purposes.
In case of any accident the tunnel has an organised Tunnel Ventilation System.
In any emergency situation the Chenani- Nashri tunnel is installed with Evacuative Broadcast System.
Asia's longest tunnel is also equipped with Wireless Communication System (WCS), in case of any emergency occurred inside the tunnel.
Chenani- Nashri tunnel has installed SOS call boxes at every 150 meters for passengers safety.
