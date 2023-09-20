Rumi's poetry is known for its profound spiritual and philosophical insights.
20 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Here are 10 quotes from the renowned 13th-century Persian poet and mystic, Rumi.
"Do not be satisfied with the stories that come before you. Unfold your own myth."
"Let yourself be silently drawn by the strange pull of what you really love. It will not lead you astray."
"You were born with wings, why prefer to crawl through life?"
"The wound is the place where the Light enters you."
"Do not be a candle that needs a flame to burn, be a sun that burns on its own."
"Don't grieve. Anything you lose comes round in another form."
"Let yourself be silently drawn by the strange pull of what you really love. It will not lead you astray."
"The minute I heard my first love story, I started looking for you, not knowing how blind that was. Lovers don't finally meet somewhere. They're in each other all along."
"When you do things from your soul, you feel a river moving in you, a joy."
"You were born with wings, why prefer to crawl through life?"
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rain in Gujarat, Jharkhand and These States