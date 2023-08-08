"When you consciously choose to be ordinary, you become extraordinary."~ Sadhguru
08 Aug, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
"Responsibility means being able to respond to whatever situation you may face in your life." ~ Sadhguru
"No work is stressful. It is your inability to manage your body, mind, and emotions that makes it stressful." ~ Sadhguru
"Negative energies can’t touch you if you are in a state of meditation."~ Sadhguru
"People try to create an outwardly perfect life, but the quality of life is based on the inward."~ Sadhguru
“A child is a life that has not gone too far away from the Creator. Know a child to know life.” ~ Sadhguru
“Intelligence essentially means that your intellect is sharp enough to see life the way it is.” ~ Sadhguru
“Karma is your survival and your bondage. And if you handle it right, it can also be your liberation.” ~ Sadhguru
"People call books holy, but they are yet to realize that life is holy.” ~ Sadhguru
“The very life within you is longing to be joyful because joyfulness is the nature of the source of creation.” ~ Sadhguru
