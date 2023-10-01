Maya Angelou was a renowned American poet, and civil rights activist known for her powerful words and motivational quotes.
01 Oct, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Here Are The 10 Inspirational Quotes by Maya Angelou
Never make someone a priority when all you are to them is an option.
You alone are enough. You have nothing to prove to anybody.
Courage is the most important of all the virtues because without courage, you can't practice any other virtue consistently.
If you don't like something, change it. If you can't change it, change your attitude. Don't complain.
The desire to reach for the stars is ambitious. The desire to reach hearts is wise.
There is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside you.
You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.
We delight in the beauty of the butterfly, but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty.
Try to be a rainbow in someone’s cloud.
I do not trust people who don't love themselves and yet tell me, 'I love you.' There is an African saying which is: Be careful when a naked person offers you a shirt.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Wild Animals Found In India