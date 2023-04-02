10 Unexplored Hill Stations In India

Dholkal Hill Station, Chhattisgarh.

Valparai Hill Station, Tamil Nadu

Sonamarg Hill Station, Kashmir

Sonamarg or Sonmarg known as Sonamarag in Kashmiri, is a hill station located in the Ganderbal District of Jammu and Kashmir, India.

Sirmaur Hill Station, Himachal Pradesh

Perched on a ridge this beautiful hill station with wide views overlooks a valley that was named Bhangayani after a famous temple in the valley.

Mawsynram Hill Station, Meghalaya

Famed as the wettest place in India, Mawsynram is a popular hill station among tourists. The region receives annual rainfall of almost 12 metres

Kodaikanal Hill Station, Tamil Nadu

Kodaikanal is a small hilly town located on Palani Hills of Western Ghats in the Dindigul district about 7001 ft above from mean sea level.

Kausani Hill Station, Uttarakhand

Kausani is a hill station and Village situated in Bageshwar district in the state of Uttarakhand, India.

Haflong Hill Station, Assam

Belonging to the Dima Hasao district, Haflong is the only hill station of Assam.

Dhanaulti Hill Station, Uttarakhand

Sitting on the edge of Tehri Garhwal District, Dhanaulti shares its west-side border with Dehradun

Coorg Madikeri Hill Station, Karnataka

Madikeri is a picturesque hill station in the district of Coorg, Karnataka, known for its lush green valleys that offers enchanting aroma of coffee.

