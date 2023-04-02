10 Unexplored Hill Stations In India

Dholkal Hill Station, Chhattisgarh. (Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter)
02 Apr, 2023
Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter
02 Apr, 2023
Sonamarg or Sonmarg known as Sonamarag in Kashmiri, is a hill station located in the Ganderbal District of Jammu and Kashmir, India. Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter
02 Apr, 2023
erched on a ridge this beautiful hill station with wide views overlooks a valley that was named Bhangayani after a famous temple in the valley. Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter
02 Apr, 2023
Famed as the wettest place in India, Mawsynram is a popular hill station among tourists. The region receives annual rainfall of almost 12 metres Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter
02 Apr, 2023
Kodaikanal is a small hilly town located on Palani Hills of Western Ghats in the Dindigul district about 7001 ft above from mean sea level. (Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter)
02 Apr, 2023
Kausani is a hill station and Village situated in Bageshwar district in the state of Uttarakhand, India. Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter
02 Apr, 2023
Belonging to the Dima Hasao district, Haflong is the only hill station of Assam. (Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter)
02 Apr, 2023
Sitting on the edge of Tehri Garhwal District, Dhanaulti shares its west-side border with Dehradun (Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter)
02 Apr, 2023
Madikeri is a picturesque hill station in the district of Coorg, Karnataka, known for its lush green valleys that offers enchanting aroma of coffee. (Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter)
02 Apr, 2023
