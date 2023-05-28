10 interesting facts about Vinayak 'Veer' Damodar Savarkar
28 May, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Savarkar formed a youth organisation named 'Mitra Mela' to bring in national and revolutionary ideas.
Inspired by Lokmanya Tilak’s appeal to boycott British goods, he burnt out all the foreign goods on Dussehra in 1905.
In 1909, Savarkar got arrested on charges of planning an armed revolt against the Morle-Minto reform.
In 1911, he was sentenced to 50 years imprisonment in Kala Pani, the cellular jail of Andamans.
He was released from Jail in 1924 under strict conditions of not taking part in politics for five years.
The British Government banned 8 works of Savarkar including the Indian War of Independence 1857
In his book Hindutva, Savarkar advocated the idea of two separate nations for Hindus and Muslims.
Savarkar was charge-sheeted following the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi
He was later acquitted by the court due to a lack of corroborative evidence.
In 1964, Veer Savarkar wished to attain Samadhi as India had already gotten independence.
