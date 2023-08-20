There are countless rare, attractive, and fascinating creatures in the world, but not all of them would make wonderful pets.
Sumaila Zaman
Check out the 10 worst animals to keep as pets.
Snakes can kill you in a single bite and hence you should not keep them as pets.
Bears can be aggressive to the point their owner cannot handle them. Therefore, you must not keep them as pets.
Bats are carriers of several diseases.
Foxes are omnivorous mammals. They prefer to live in the open, hence you should not keep them as pets.
Tiger is the largest living cat species. Tiger attacks are a form of human–wildlife conflict.
Alligators and Crocodiles
