Mayawati took oath as Uttar Pradesh CM on June 3, 1995 at the age of 39 years.
19 Apr, 2023
Snigdha Choudhury
Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister on January 5, 2009 at 38 years of age.
36-year-old Pema Khandu was sworn in as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh on July 17, 2016.
Akhilesh Yadav was sworn in as Uttar Pradesh CM at 38 years of age on March 21, 2012.
Late Satish Prasad Singh, then aged 38, had sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar on January, 28 1968.
Prem Khandu Thungon, the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister, was sworn in as CM when he was 29 years old on August 13, 1975.
Prafulla Kumar Mahanta took over as Assam's chief Minister on 24 December 1985 at 33 years of age.
38-year-old Madhu Koda took oath as Jharkhand CM on May 16, 2009.
Late Ramakrishna Ranga Rao took oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu on November 5, 1932 when he was 31 years old
Gegong Apang, then 30-year-old, was sworn in as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh on January 18, 1980.
