11 Destinations You Can Visit With Kerala's 1st Vande Bharat Train
27 Apr, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Thiruvananthapuram: One of the finest Indian cities to live in, It can also be called the ‘Economic Capital’ of Kerala.
Kollam: Enthralled by the turquoise Lakshadweep Sea and emerald Ashtamudi Lake, it is a picture-perfect holiday destination in India’s ‘Backwater Capital’.
Kottayam: The city is an important trading center of spices and commercial crops, especially rubber. Most of India's natural rubber originates from Kottayam, also home to the Rubber Board.
Ernakulam: It is famous for its ancient Churches, Hindu temples, synagogues and mosques. The district includes the largest metropolitan region of the state: Greater Cochin.
Thrissur: It is known as the cultural capital of Kerala, and the land of Poorams. Thrissur Pooram is the most colourful temple festival in Kerala.
Palakkad: This place is famous for the ancient Palakkad Fort, which is in the heart of the city and was captured and rebuilt by Hyder Ali in 1766.
Pathanamthitta: Situated near the Western Ghats and bordered by the hills, Pathanamthitta district is a treat to eyes with its vast unending stretches of forests, rivers and rural landscapes.
Malappuram: A famous centre for Hindu-Vedic learning and Islamic philosophy, the temples and mosques of this region are well known for their spectacular festivals.
Kozhikode: Kozhikode is the largest urban area in the state. During the Middle Ages, Kozhikode was dubbed the “City of Spices” for its role as the major trading point of Eastern spices.
Kannur: Known as 'the crown of Kerala' for its natural treasures, Kannur is edged by the Western Ghats, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Lakshadweep Sea and Kasargod.
Kasargod: Kasaragod is known as the Land of Gods, Bekal Forts, Rivers, Beautiful hills and lengthy sandy beaches.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Scenic Hill Stations in South India