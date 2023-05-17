Dedicated to Lord Shiva, Shree Kedarnath Jyotirlinga is Hindu temple located on the Garhwal Himalayan range.(Photo Credit: Twitter@desi_thug1)
17 May, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Dedicated to Lord Shiva, Shree Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas shrines. The temple is situated on the side of the holy river Shipra. (Photo Credit: Twitter@desi_thug1)
Famously known as Deo Patan, Shree Somnath Jyotirlinga is one of the most sacred pilgrimage sites for Hindus. Photo Credit: Twitter@desi_thug1)
Located near Varanasi, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple is a famous Hindu temple. The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. (Photo Credit: Twitter@desi_thug1)
Shree Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga is one of the 12 revered Jyotirlinga shrines of Shiva.(Photo Credit: Twitter@desi_thug1)
Baba Baidyanath Jyotirlinga is one of the twelve revered Jyotirlinga shrines of Lord Shiva.(Photo Credit: Twitter@desi_thug1)
Shree Trimbakeshwar Shiva temple is dedicated to Hindu God Shiva. The temple is one of the twelve jyotirlingas.(Photo Credit: Twitter@desi_thug1)
Devoted to Lord Shiva, Shree Nageshwar Jyotirlinga is one of the twelve Jyotirlings.(Photo Credit: Twitter@desi_thug1)
Grishneshwar Temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas.(Photo Credit: Twitter@desi_thug1)
Shree Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga, one of the 12 Jyotirlinga in the world, is situated in Pune district of Maharashtra.(Photo Credit: Twitter@desi_thug1)
Mallikarjuna Temple, Srisailam is referred to as one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Shiva. (Photo Credit: Twitter@desi_thug1)
Shree Rameshwaram Jyotirlinga
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Priyanka Chopra Turns up Heat in Sexy Bodycon Co-Ord Set