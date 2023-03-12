Black Friday of 1993 Mumbai Serial Blasts
One warm afternoon of March 12, 1993, 'terror' abruptly knocked in -- and knocked out the city's mega-ego a dozen times with 12 coordinated mega-blasts -- starting at around 1.30 p.m.
In this picture taken 14 March 1993, a police officer stands beside a charred automobile outside the Air India Building in Mumbai, after a series of bombings.
In 1993 bombs were placed by hired foot-soldiers at 12 strategic locations spanning the length of the city and partly into the suburbs, but in 2008, sophisticated automatic weapons were used by the 10 Pakistani fidayeens to spray bullets on the gullible people in a surgical manner covering a tiny area of south Mumbai.
Barely 100 minutes after the serial blasts, Mumbai was on its knees, the police launched investigations, politicians gave speeches and the final (official) bloodied body count stood at 257, another 1,400 injured and some others 'missing'.
The first one (1993) saw the perpetrators quietly planting the RDX bombs at 12 selected spots and scooting, with some lowly operatives later pressing the trigger in tandem with others, the second one (2008) witnessed the trigger-happy attackers coming headlong, randomly raining bullets or lobbing grenades at 12 targeted locations, often in direct 'encounters' with the Indian security personnel.
The Mumbai terror blasts were reportedly out of 'vendetta' for the barbaric two-phased communal riots of December 1992 - January 1993 that shook the city as a fallout of the demolition of the Babri Mosque in Ayodhya.
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was arrested by CBI on charges of possession of an AK-56 rifle, a 9 mm pistol and ammunition connected to the 1993 Mumbai blasts.
