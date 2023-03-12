1993 bombs were placed by hired foot-soldiers at 12 strategic locations

The first one (1993) saw the perpetrators quietly planting the RDX bombs at 12 selected spots and scooting, with some lowly operatives later pressing the trigger in tandem with others, the second one (2008) witnessed the trigger-happy attackers coming headlong, randomly raining bullets or lobbing grenades at 12 targeted locations, often in direct 'encounters' with the Indian security personnel.

12 Mar, 2023