10 Women Who Created History In Defence

Captain Shiva Chouhan became 1st woman officer to get operationally deployed at world's highest battlefield, Siachen. The team of Sappers led by Captain Chouhan is responsible for numerous combat engineering tasks.
Captain Surbhi Jakhmola from 117 Engineer Regiment, was posted to Border Road Organisation’s Project Dantak in Bhutan. She became first woman officer to be posted on foreign assignment in the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).
Colonel Geeta Rana of Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers became first woman officer to take over command of an Independent Field Workshop in a forward and remote location in Eastern Ladakh.
Colonel Shuchita Shekhar became 1st women officer of the Army Service Corps to assume command of a Communication Zone Mechanical Transport Battalion responsible for maintenance of Supply Chain of the fully operational Northern Command.
Army Medical Corps Officer Col Sunita became the first woman to command the Armed Forces Transfusion Centre, Delhi Cantt, the largest blood transfusion centre of the Armed Force.
Commander Prerna Deosthalee: She is set to be the 1st woman officer of the Indian Navy to command the Indian Naval Warship. The officer is currently the First Lieutenant of the warship INS Chennai.
In historic first, Indian Army inducted its first batch of "Five Women Officers" into the Regiment of Artillery on April 29. Lt Mehak Saini, Lt Sakshi Dubey, Lt Aditi Yadav, Lt Pious Mudgil and Lt Akanksha joined the Army's premier artillery units.
Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: First woman Air Force officer to take charge offrontline combat unit. In 2019, she became first woman officer in Air Force to get promoted to the post of flight commander of the flying unit.
Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi was appointed as Aide-De-Camp (ADC) to the Governor of Mizoram. She is India’s first Woman Indian Armed Forces officer to be appointed in this rank in the country.
On April 20, Wing Commander Deepika Misra became the first woman officer in IAF to be presented with a gallantry award. She had helped in saving 47 lives during floods in Madhya Pradesh in 2021.