26/11 Mumbai Attacks 7 Heroes India Must Never Forget (Image- X(MumbaiPolice)
26 Nov, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Tukaram Omble- He was an Indian police officer and a former member of Indian army who served as an assistant sub-inspector of the Mumbai Police
Karambir Singh Kang- The general manager at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai, lost his wife and children during the attack.
Sandeep Unnikrishnan- He was an Indian Army officer, who was serving in the 51 Special Action Group of the National Security Guards on deputation
Vijay Salaskar- He was an Indian police inspector and encounter specialist with the Mumbai police.
Ashok Kamte- He was an Indian police officer, serving as the Additional Commissioner of the Mumbai Police supervising the Eastern region.
Hemant Kamlakar- He was the chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorist Squad. He was killed in action during the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
